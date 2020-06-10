FDx Advisors Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 324.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 397,359 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 569.0% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 52,317 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

