FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,408 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $925.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $968.00 target price (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $940.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $801.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.99. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $207.51 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $174.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,056.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,048 shares of company stock worth $15,467,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.