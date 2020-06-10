Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Up 16.1%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.38, 172,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,537,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $210.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.44 million. Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Express by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Express during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Express by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

