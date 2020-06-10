Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 8,352 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,352 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $639,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

