Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.69.

EXPE stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3,447.4% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

