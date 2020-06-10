Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Shares Up 53.5%

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)’s share price shot up 53.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $4.39, 127,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,596,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several brokerages have commented on XAN. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 270.63 and a quick ratio of 270.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 274.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Exantas Capital Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exantas Capital news, CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $75,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 503,526 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 679,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 263,412 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 284,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 166,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

