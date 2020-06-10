Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $88.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,037 shares of company stock valued at $18,034,873. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.