Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETSY. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.80.

ETSY stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $88.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 125.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,311.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,037 shares of company stock worth $18,034,873. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

