Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,112 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at $525,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,037 shares of company stock worth $18,034,873. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

