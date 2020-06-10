ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its position in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 276,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.29%. HUYA’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.