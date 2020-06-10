ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 56.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. 105,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,781. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

