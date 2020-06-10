ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 555 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Logitech International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $19,703,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,514,133.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $759,999.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,941 shares of company stock worth $18,354,799. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.05. 69,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.04. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

