ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,713,425.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 313,877 shares of company stock valued at $15,330,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,853. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The business had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

