ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $364,000 in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

RDFN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 56,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,007. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $37.24.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. Redfin’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $230,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $2,339,910. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

