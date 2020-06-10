ETF Managers Group LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in L3Harris by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.80.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.44. 108,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.77 and its 200 day moving average is $198.55.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.