ETF Managers Group LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NetEase by 4.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NetEase by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,939. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.52 and a 200-day moving average of $335.20. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $427.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.66.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

