ETF Managers Group LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,453 shares of company stock valued at $95,373,290. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.94. 30,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,598. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.71. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,852.64 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.