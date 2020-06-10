ETF Managers Group LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 791.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 230.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 393,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

