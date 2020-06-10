ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Cfra dropped their price objective on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

