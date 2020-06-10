ETF Managers Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,773 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LW traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.82. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

