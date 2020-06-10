ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 4,404 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,939,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $11,426,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,680,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 8,831.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 271,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GILT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 27,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,645. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.99. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

