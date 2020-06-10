ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.27.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.76. 226,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,370. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.53 and a 200 day moving average of $286.10. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

