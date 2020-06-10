Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $87.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of ESPR opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,492.02% and a negative return on equity of 627.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

