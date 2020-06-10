Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $87.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.86.
Shares of ESPR opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.
