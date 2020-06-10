Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mercer International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mercer International in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.75. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mercer International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mercer International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mercer International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -687.50%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

