Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canopy Rivers Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSE:RIV) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canopy Rivers in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Canopy Rivers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

TSE RIV opened at C$1.30 on Monday. Canopy Rivers has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 35.40 and a quick ratio of 35.39.

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

