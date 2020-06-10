Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EIGR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

EIGR opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

