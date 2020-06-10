Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donaldson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE DCI opened at $51.09 on Monday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. Also, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $131,980.48. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,084,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $22,183,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 426,465 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,280,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 134,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

