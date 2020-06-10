Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Biomerica, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Biomerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of -0.85. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

In other Biomerica news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,657. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Biomerica by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.