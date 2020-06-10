Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Provention Bio Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Provention Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of PRVB opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

