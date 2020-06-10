Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.05.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $691.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.27. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $718.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,745 shares of company stock worth $5,420,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.