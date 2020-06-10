Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.05.
Shares of Equinix stock opened at $691.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.27. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $718.33.
In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,745 shares of company stock worth $5,420,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.