Energy Focus Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, June 12th (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 12th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 94.94% and a negative net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EFOI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFOI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Focus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

