Energy Focus Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 12th (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) are set to reverse split on Friday, June 12th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 94.94% and a negative net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

