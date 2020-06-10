Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stake Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,270,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,156 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,484,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,685 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,263,000 after acquiring an additional 362,920 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,122,000 after acquiring an additional 243,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Enbridge by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.