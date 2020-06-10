Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elementis to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 65 ($0.83) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Elementis from GBX 186 ($2.37) to GBX 99 ($1.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elementis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 101.29 ($1.29).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 72.90 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $423.40 million and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.66. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 18.07 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Dorothee Deuring acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £4,600 ($5,854.65). Also, insider Andrew Duff acquired 44,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,200.46).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

