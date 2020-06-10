Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Elastic in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Elastic’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.86.

ESTC opened at $81.95 on Monday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 35.71% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Elastic by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Elastic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,535,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $382,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at $523,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,250 shares of company stock worth $5,427,163. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

