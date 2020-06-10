Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,578,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,826,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 568,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 195,428 shares during the last quarter.

ELAN opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,238.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

