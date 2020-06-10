Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Rating Reiterated by VSA Capital

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at VSA Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON EDR opened at GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. Egdon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.95 ($0.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.95.

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX (1.07) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Egdon Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tim Davies acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($127,275.04). Also, insider Philip Stephens acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,545.50).

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

