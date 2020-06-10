eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

