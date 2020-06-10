eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of eBay to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.04.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.