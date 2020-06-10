Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,061,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

LANC stock opened at $163.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $168.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.