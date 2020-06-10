Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $272,000 Position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in TechTarget by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TechTarget by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 72,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.92 million, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $532,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 10,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $281,999.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,632.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,332 shares of company stock worth $2,006,142 in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Securities assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

