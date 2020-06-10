Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $272,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.394 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

