Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $270,000 Position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Blucora by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blucora by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after buying an additional 126,383 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Blucora by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Blucora by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOR opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $704.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Blucora Inc has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $263.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.99 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

