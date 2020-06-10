Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $233,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Big Lots by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Big Lots by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Big Lots by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

