Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOPE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 156,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOPE. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 135,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,438,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 221,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

