Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,104 Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,496 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 570,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,905 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBSB opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.89. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBSB shares. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

