Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Fox Factory stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $91.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

