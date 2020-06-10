Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,758 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 672,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 126,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael T. Pierson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $314,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.