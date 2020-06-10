Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $2,244,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.67 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.