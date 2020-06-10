Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 68,997 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.